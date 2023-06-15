WATCH: Rs 11k Cash Reward To Hindu Youths Marrying Muslim Girls In Madhya Pradesh, Announces Hindu Dharma Sena

Yogesh Agarwal | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a controversial move, Hindu Dharam Sena announced Rs 11000 cash reward to Hindu youths who marry Muslim girls, in Jabalpur on Thursday afternoon.

Yogesh Agarwal, the founder and chief of Hindu Dharam Sena said this decision aims to maintain girls' population in the Hindu families, as there have been more frequent incidents of religion conversions these days as Muslim youths marry Hindu girls.

"If any Hindu boy is in love with a Muslim girl and the couple desire to get married, we will help them with all paper and police formalities. It's time we protect our daughters and accept Muslim girls in our families with all respect."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)