Madhya Pradesh: Angry Parents Perform Daughter's 'Pind-Daan' After She Marries Muslim Man In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A family in Jabalpur have disowned their daughter and performed her 'pind daan'-- a Hindu ritual done for the dead person, after she married a Muslim man, on Sunday.

On June 8, a girl named Anamika Dubey from the Amkhera area married a Muslim man named Mohammad Ayaz in Jabalpur. Her parents came to know when her wedding card-- in which her name was changed to Uzma Fatima, went viral on social media.

Her parents, along with her siblings, not only disapproved of her decision but also expressed their disapproval by distributing condolence cards. Additionally, they organized a ceremony at the Narmada River, where they invited acquaintances to participate in the funeral rituals.

They believe that her actions have severed all ties with the family, leaving them with no choice but to disown her.