Madhya Pradesh: Congress Begins Poll Campaign With 'Shankh Naad' As Audience Cheers For Priyanka Gandhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress, officially, began its poll campaign for upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections with 'Shank Naad' in presence of Priyanaka Gandhi.

Presenting a united front, Congress leaders--including LoP Govind Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha launched a scathing attack on ruling BJP of 'corruption.'

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jabalpur Vivek Tankha urged Kamal Nath to take strict action against illegal mining in Narmada, if Congress forms government in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

Tankha promised Mahakaushal-- Better Education, Advanced Health Facilities and overall Development of the region.