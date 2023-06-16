WATCH High-Voltage Drama In MP: Woman Dumps Rs 500 Notes On Road To Lure 'Corrupt' Cops Into Filing FIR Against Her Violent Son

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A high voltage drama unfolded in front of Neemuch Cantt police station on Thursday night, after an elderly woman abruptly stopped vehicles on road and threw currency notes to lure cops into filing her complaint.

She blamed PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for 'inaction' after police did not pay heeds to her complaints about her violent son.

Sharing her ordeal with media-persons, "My son brutally beat me last month. I have tried to lodge a complaint multiple times, but they are not listening to me."

She further accused policemen of bribery, saying that the cops must have taken money from his son for not filing her complaint.