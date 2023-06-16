 Madhya Pradesh: Mobile Towers Not To Be Installed In Vikram Nagar In Mhow
Friday, June 16, 2023
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Vikram Nagar under Kishanganj police station, on Thursday met local MLA and cabinet minister Usha Thakur and demanded that no mobile towers be installed in their area.

Later, the MLA assured them that the mobile tower would not be installed in their locality. The MLA also assured to replace the old drainage line with a new one with locals’ cooperation.

MP Shankar Lalwani Inaugurates New Cargo Terminal At Indore Airport
