MP Shankar Lalwani Inaugurates New Cargo Terminal At Indore Airport | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new cargo terminal, developed at the cost Rs 13 crore was inaugurated at Indore Airport on Friday. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani inaugurated the terminal whose capacity has been doubled to 60,000 tonnes per annum.

In view of the increasing demand for cargo in Indore, the foundation stone of the new cargo terminal at Indore airport was laid in April 2022.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP Shankar Lalwani said that Indore is a major centre of commercial activities and there are immense possibilities of exports from here. In such a situation business will increase with the help of the new cargo terminal.

Read Also Gwalior Woman Assaults Husband with Boiling Oil On Genitals for Questioning Her Loyalty

Indigo, Air India and Vistara airlines are carrying out cargo operations in Indore. At present, 40 tonnes of goods are transported daily from Indore airport.

About 100 people work for various departments and airlines in the new cargo terminal.

Perishable goods, medical equipment, post mail, mobile, vaccine, hatching eggs, e-commerce, and auto parts are transported from Indore Airport to various parts of the country like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, Lucknow, Raipur. While chocolates, flowers, vegetables, medical equipment, gold silver and other valuable items are imported.