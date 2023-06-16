 On Cam: Narottam Mishra Orders ADG Probe After Indore Police Lathi-Charge At Protesting Bajrang Dal Members
An ADG level probe has been ordered into the matter, while the concerned TI has been line-attached.

Friday, June 16, 2023
Indore/Bhopal: Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered AGD-level probe, after Indore police lathi-charged protesting Bajrang Dal members on Thursday night.

The workers of the Hindu organisation blocked the Palasia road and created ruckus to protest alleged 'false' FIR against one of their activists. Police tried to pacify them, but in vain. As a last option, the cops started lathi-charge at them.

The concerned TI has been line-attached in the case.

The matter pertains to Palasia police station of Indore where a group of Bajrang Dal members were protesting against registration of a criminal case against a member of the Hindu outfit for complaining against those involved in illegal drug trade. Recently, the Bajrang Dal workers have been protesting against the drug addiction issue in the city.

Talking about the incident, additional DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, "Some people had blocked the road and also pelted stones at police. Police used force to disperse them. The situation is normal now. Five police personnel were injured in the incident. Few people were arrested." 

