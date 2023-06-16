Madhya Pradesh: Plot Owner Seeks Shifting Of Tree In Dewas, Agrees To Bear Expenses

Representative Image |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Corporation's environmental protection initiatives have led to awareness on tree preservation among general public.

This was highlighted during a public hearing led by Dewas mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal.

During the public hearing, Agarwal received an application from Rukmani Raghuvanshi. Rukmani along with a plot owner requested shifting of a tree and agreed to bear the entire expenses.

Mayor Agarwal promptly instructed the officers of department concerned to address the applications.

Raghuvanshi sought to save a tamarind tree within the boundaries of their plot in Anand Bagh. Having recently obtained a building permit for her son, Akhilesh, from the mayor herself, Rukmani stressed on the importance of shifting the tree elsewhere. She pledged to bear costs incurred by the Municipal Corporation in the process. Mayor Agarwal immediately instructed the gardening department in-charge, Dinesh Chauhan, to take swift action.

Other applicants also presented their concerns during the public hearing. Social workers RamkishanBanjare and RB Bhai Patel requested maintenance of Ambedkar Bhavan and the mayor promptly directed the corporation's Public Works Department officer to address their concern.

Additionally, councillor Bhupesh Thakur of Ward No28 discussed cleaning of Baklen and large drains within the ward with the mayor.

Mayor Agarwal instructed health officer Jitendra Sisodia to prepare a plan and ensure prompt cleaning of the drains.

The public hearing witnessed presence of various individuals, including corporation traffic and transport department committee chairman Mustafa Ansar Ahmed Hathi Wale and other councillors.