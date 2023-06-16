Madhya Pradesh: Foundation Stone Of Third ROB Laid In Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Foundation stone of a railway over-bridge was laid in Kishanganj on Thursday. Minister for Culture and Tourism Usha Thakur laid the foundation stone of the railway over bridge (ROB) to be built on railway level crossing no 258. This would be third bridge in Mhow in last 15 years.

A large number of vehicles moving on Mhow- Mandleshwar Road pass through this bridge to save time on the railway crossing in case it is closed for passing of any train between Mhow and Indore.

Manoj Jain, engineer in-charge of MP Bridge Corporation, said that the ROB would be 765-metre long and 15-metre wide and cost Rs 18.35 crore. Of the entire bridge length, 56 metres would be constructed by Railways. The entire project would be completed in two years. BJP leader Ram Kishore Shukla and others were present.