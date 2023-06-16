Tiger Returns: Now Sighted Near Colonel’s Academy School In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The mysterious tiger that has eluded the forest department and the army for the last two months was again sighted prowling near army establishments on Wednesday night.

Nisha Ahmed of Colonel’s Academy Road told Free Press, “My son returned home at 10pm. While locking the gate, I saw tiger swiftly walking from Bercha Road side towards Signal Vihar. Though my gate made sound it never looked at me. I immediately informed my family members, relatives and neighbours, who in turn informed the forest department.”

The fresh sighting led to panic in the area. People kept themselves locked in safe confines of their houses. Morning walkers too preferred to stay inside.

On being informed, forest department team reached the area and urged residents to stay indoors. They were advised to keep their pet dogs locked inside to save them from tiger.

Sources claimed that a gang of poachers from distant areas arrived in Mhow last week much to the chagrin of the forest team.

They arrived in the area as the news of tiger movement spread. Their presence has worried the forest department.

The movement of wildlife towards urban areas has been triggered by resorts in deep forest areas on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road and near Jaam Gate. These resorts have led to increased human movement in the area and increase in noise pollution in forest area. Experts said that this has disturbed the wildlife, which is forced to move away.

