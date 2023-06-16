 Madhya Pradesh: College Organises Blood Donation Camp In Mhow
Seventeen students, including NCC cadets and NSS volunteers donated blood.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A blood donation camp was organised by the NCC and the NSS units of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College to mark World Blood Donation Day.

Seventeen students, including NCC cadets and NSS volunteers Nikita, Neha, Nilesh, Manoj, Nikhilesh, Abhishek , Sagar, Bhupendra, Ashutosh, Iten, Dharmendra, Ankit, Pankaj, Suyash and Sunil donated blood. Dean Dr Brahm Prakash Shukla motivated students and professors to donate blood. Dr Archana Jain, Dr Yogita Pandey, Dr Kavita Rawat, Dr Alka Suman and Dr Pawan Maheshwari contributed in the successful organization of the camp.

article-image
