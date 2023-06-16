Indore: As Road Mishaps Rise In Malwa & Nimar, Search For ‘Culprit’ Is On

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In last couple of months, Malwa and Nimar region has witnessed several fatal accidents involving buses, tractor-trolley and cars. Though driver’s negligent approach and penchant for speeding in utter disregard to personal and others safety remains the main reason, several other factors too share the blame.

One such issue is over-loading and over-speeding. The May 9 accident in Khargone, where in 24 passengers died after the bus in which they were travelling fell from bridge into Borad river.

The over-loaded bus was over-speeding, when the driver lost control over the wheels. Shock absorber malfunction further compounded the tragedy, highlighting the importance of regular maintenance checks.

Over-loading is a common practice in private buses. Driver often exceed speed limit in order to ensure that they get the maximum passengers as it would enhance profit and minimise travel time.

Though illegal, tractor-trolleys are a major source of transportation in rural areas. In Barwani, 19 members of a wedding party were injured after the tractor-trolley, in which they were travelling, turned turtle on Jalgaon Road.

Though flouting of traffic rules are also blamed, often road condition and infrastructure too turns out to be a major killer. BJP MP Narayan Patel once said, “Good roads stimulate high-speed traffic flow which enhances danger of drivers losing control over the wheels.” On April 18, a speeding car collided with a multi-axle truck in Dhar. Poorly designed speed breaker was cited as the reason.

Deputy transport commissioner Rajesh Rathore cited lack of financial resources and said that discussions with government were underway to secure necessary funds for implementation of safety measures. Rathore felt that installation of surveillance cameras and tasking Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials with its monitoring, especially in rural areas, could go a long way in ensuring safe journey on roads.

Efforts are already afoot to improve bus management and enforce strict regulations. New buses undergo regular checks every two years, while older buses over eight years of age undergo annual assessments, he said adding that speed breakers were being strategically placed in areas identified by road agencies and engineering departments as crucial for safe traffic flow.

He further said that regular district committee meetings were held to educate drivers and residents on road safety practices. These meetings cover topics such as speeding, proper mobilisation and vehicle inspections. Despite these measures, driver’s negligence remains a significant contributing factor to accidents, necessitating a comprehensive approach to driver education and accountability.

As concerns continue to rise over the increasing number of bus accidents, authorities are determined to enforce safety measures, educate drivers and citizens, and secure the necessary funding to prioritise commuter well-being in the Malwa and Nimar region.

(With inputs from Stuti Singh)