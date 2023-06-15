Indore: DAVV Says To Launch 311 Like App, Improve Facilities At Regional Centres

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday announced plans to launch “Indore 311” like app for accepting complaints from students and other stakeholders, improve facilities at all its regional centres and ensure the appointment of more teachers in colleges affiliated to it.

The announcements were made as activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, in large numbers, staged a demonstration outside the RNT Marg campus of DAVV over alleged irregularities in academic and administrative affairs on Wednesday.

Heavy police were deployed on the campus to avoid any law and order situation. The local unit of ABVP had called activists from all eight districts in Indore division which happens to be the jurisdiction of DAVV.

Around 1,000 activists in the form of a rally reached DAVV’s administrative campus but were stopped outside the main entrance. Heavy police and quick response force personnel were present on the campus to control the situation. They had put barricades outside the main entrance of the campus.

The personnel did not let the protesting activists gain entry into the university premises. A team of university officers and senior professors led by incharge vice chancellor Sumant Katiyal and registrar Ajay Verma came outside the campus to talk to the protestors.

The activists handed over a memorandum consisting of 23 demands. The activists stated that the students have to come to Indore for lodging complaints related to academic and other matters to DAVV as regional centres in districts under its wing are not operational.

“The regional centres are not functional still the university made a payment of Rs 40 lakh to them which is a clear case of corruption,” ABVP national secretary Virendra Solanki claimed.

Katiyal stated that the university would launch an app on the lines of the Indore 311 app of IMC. He also stated that the regional centres, if not operational, will be made operational and facilities will also be increased.

To complaint pertaining to lesser teaching staff and facilities at colleges, Katiyal stated that the university could not do pre-affiliation inspection at colleges due to Covid-19 crisis for two years.

“Now, affiliation will be granted only based on inspection,” he added. ABVP leader Ghanshyam Singh stated that the university was not following the rotational policy for headship in university teaching departments. Katiyal stated that the matter will be brought before the executive council and rotational policy will be implemented.