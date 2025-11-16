 Indore News: Man Carrying 50 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1 Lakh In Scooter Held
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Excise Department arrested a man for illegally transporting liquor, officials said on Saturday. A scooter used in the crime was also seized, and further investigation is underway.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari informed that the action was taken under the guidance of Controller Devesh Chaturvedi and Deputy Controller Manoj Agarwal. The operation was led by Meera Singh, in charge of the Palda Colony circle.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided an area in front of Regional Park, where they caught a man transporting more than 50 bulk litres of illegal liquor on a scooter. The total value of the seized liquor and vehicle is estimated at over ₹1 lakh.

The accused, 25-year-old Pradeep Jadhav, has a known history of involvement in illegal liquor activities. Multiple cases related to transportation, storage, and sale of illicit liquor are already registered against him at Rajendra Nagar and Bhanwarkuan police stations, as well as in the Excise Department.

Team members who played key roles in the operation included Meera Singh, Excise Guards Bablu Sisodiya and Komal Kanel, along with drivers Amit and Arbaaz.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the MP Excise Act, 1915. During initial questioning, he revealed a few more names, which are currently being verified.

