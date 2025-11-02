Indore News: Man Fell Victim Of Multilevel Marketing Fraud Of ₹35K | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was duped of Rs 35000 after he downloaded a multi level marketing app in his mobile phone to earn money by buying shares of upcoming movies, police said on Sunday. The complainant came to know about the app from his sister.

According to Additional DCP Alok Sharma, Shailendra Bhawsar, a resident of the Aerodrome area of the city has lodged a complaint that his sister had told him about a multilevel marketing app and she had informed that by downloading the app, one can earn money on buying shares of upcoming movies.

Bhawsar, downloaded the application in his mobile phone after his sister shared the link of the app. After that his number was added in a social media group.

Sharma further said that the conman had lured the complainant not to sell shares before the release of the movie to earn a huge profit. He bought 12 shares of films and initially, he also received profit but after sending Rs 35000, he found that his withdrawal was disabled.

Then, he contacted the group admin, who told him to send Rs 4400 to get money with profit but he doubted him and lodged a complaint with the cyber helpdesk of the Aerodrome police station. The account where the amount was transferred was held by the police and started an investigation to identify the accused.

Police came to know that other people were also victims of similar frauds in the city. A separate investigation is underway to identify the accused in those cases.