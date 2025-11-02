MP News: Shyam Dham Becomes Centre Of Devotion In Maheshwar; 5 Lakh Devotees Gather In Five Days |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Shyam Dham in Dhargaon under Maheshwar tehsil concluded with chants of ‘Jai Shri Shyam’ on Sunday.

Organised by Shri Shyam Sanwariya Charitable Trust, the festival marked establishment of ‘Shyam Dham’, where idols of Sanwaliya Seth, Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar Balaji Maharaj were consecrated together on Ekadashi as per vedic rituals. Between October 29 and November 2, more than five lakh devotees arrived to witness the historic spiritual celebration.

To accommodate the massive gathering, administration and committee arranged pandals, dining halls and parking across 70 acres of the area.

On the concluding day, a Mahaprasad Bhandara served over one lakh devotees. Participants from hundreds of villages in Dhamnod, Khargone, Sanawad, Barwah and Maheshwar enjoyed the feast.

As many as 351 devotees participated in a blood donation camp organised as part of the celebration. Trust president Dharmendra Patidar and secretary Sanjay Patidar expressed gratitude to Mandleshwar SDM Purva Mandloi, SDOP Sweta Shukla and police officials for maintaining law and order. Over 3k volunteers from 70 villages contributed to make the event a grand success.