MP News: Cops Knock On Head-Quarters Doors Over Uniform Allowance Gap

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police officials have asked the headquarters to increase their uniform allowance. At a recent Police Headquarters (PHQ) meeting, the officials raised the issue.

It must be noted that in August 2023, the then chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, increased the uniform allowance of the constables and head constables to Rs 5,000 per year, but not for other ranks.

Then, the mobility allowance for ranks posted at police stations, from constables to sub-inspectors, was also increased to 15 litres per month at a hiked cost of Rs 100 per litre, up from Rs 70 per litre.

Addressing this disparity at the meeting, the officials said that at present, two sets of uniform cost Rs 3,500, while shoes, belt, and other accessories cost more than Rs 2,000, but they are given only Rs 833 per year.

It was discussed that the allowance for the ranks of ASI to Inspector be increased to Rs 6,000, and to Rs 10,000 for the ranks of DSP and ASP.

Additionally, they also sought an increase in their nutrition and other allowances, in keeping with the price index.

These proposals are pending with the home department, said officials.