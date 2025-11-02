MP News: Liquor Home-Delivered In Bihar, Claims Madhya Pradesh Culture And Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi sparked controversy after claiming that liquor is being “home-delivered” in Bihar despite prohibition. His statement, made during a live session on social media, went viral before the video was later deleted.

The minister said, “No one can stop alcohol consumption in society. Those who want to drink will find a way. In Bihar and Gujarat, liquor is banned by our governments, but recently a few leaders visiting Bihar for election campaigning told me that if you make a call, liquor will be delivered at home.”

His remarks, made at a time when Bihar is heading toward elections, have stirred political debate both within and outside the state.

Meanwhile, a journalist from Damoh district has accused the minister and local police of harassment for reporting on illegal liquor trade.

In a video statement, the journalist claimed that on October 27, while covering a liquor-ban drive in Singrampur, villagers alleged that the minister was taking commission from local liquor sellers. After the video was posted on social media, police allegedly forced him to delete it.

He alleged that after attempting to file a complaint on October 31, he was detained by Hindoria police, blindfolded and taken to an undisclosed location where officers allegedly threatened to throw him off a bridge and a hill. The journalist said he was released only after being warned at gunpoint never to publish any report against the minister.