 MP News: Liquor Home-Delivered In Bihar, Claims Madhya Pradesh Culture And Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Liquor Home-Delivered In Bihar, Claims Madhya Pradesh Culture And Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi

MP News: Liquor Home-Delivered In Bihar, Claims Madhya Pradesh Culture And Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi

Journo claims harassment by minister, police for airing liquor news

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Liquor Home-Delivered In Bihar, Claims Madhya Pradesh Culture And Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi sparked controversy after claiming that liquor is being “home-delivered” in Bihar despite prohibition. His statement, made during a live session on social media, went viral before the video was later deleted.

The minister said, “No one can stop alcohol consumption in society. Those who want to drink will find a way. In Bihar and Gujarat, liquor is banned by our governments, but recently a few leaders visiting Bihar for election campaigning told me that if you make a call, liquor will be delivered at home.”

Read Also
MP News: Ab Tak 664; Operation Blackbuck In Shajapur To Conclude Tomorrow; Government To Review It,...
article-image

His remarks, made at a time when Bihar is heading toward elections, have stirred political debate both within and outside the state.

Meanwhile, a journalist from Damoh district has accused the minister and local police of harassment for reporting on illegal liquor trade.

FPJ Shorts
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Team India Players Show Class As They Comfort Heartbroken South African Squad After Historic Win In Navi Mumbai; Video 
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Team India Players Show Class As They Comfort Heartbroken South African Squad After Historic Win In Navi Mumbai; Video 
Who Is Amol Muzumdar? Man Behind India Women's Historical World Cup Win, Has 11,000+ Runs, Check Full Stats
Who Is Amol Muzumdar? Man Behind India Women's Historical World Cup Win, Has 11,000+ Runs, Check Full Stats
'The Girls Have Created History': Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Tribute As Team India Lifts Historic Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title In Navi Mumbai
'The Girls Have Created History': Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Tribute As Team India Lifts Historic Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title In Navi Mumbai
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Touches Coach Amol Muzumdar & Jay Shah's Feet After India Wins Women's World Cup Trophy
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Touches Coach Amol Muzumdar & Jay Shah's Feet After India Wins Women's World Cup Trophy

In a video statement, the journalist claimed that on October 27, while covering a liquor-ban drive in Singrampur, villagers alleged that the minister was taking commission from local liquor sellers. After the video was posted on social media, police allegedly forced him to delete it.

He alleged that after attempting to file a complaint on October 31, he was detained by Hindoria police, blindfolded and taken to an undisclosed location where officers allegedly threatened to throw him off a bridge and a hill. The journalist said he was released only after being warned at gunpoint never to publish any report against the minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Shahjahani Park Biogas Plant, Smoke Visible From 8 Km Away

Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Shahjahani Park Biogas Plant, Smoke Visible From 8 Km Away

Bhopal News: Election Commission Team May Visit Bhopal Soon To Review Special Intensive Revision...

Bhopal News: Election Commission Team May Visit Bhopal Soon To Review Special Intensive Revision...

MP News: Liquor Home-Delivered In Bihar, Claims Madhya Pradesh Culture And Tourism Minister...

MP News: Liquor Home-Delivered In Bihar, Claims Madhya Pradesh Culture And Tourism Minister...

MP News: Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats To Be Developed On Saryu Model

MP News: Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats To Be Developed On Saryu Model

Bhopal News: ‘Anti-Terrorism Squad Officer’ Digitally Arrests Lawyer Over Pahalgam Attack

Bhopal News: ‘Anti-Terrorism Squad Officer’ Digitally Arrests Lawyer Over Pahalgam Attack