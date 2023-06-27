 Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Som Parkash Visits Dhar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash visited Dhar to attend Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) outreach programme organised in ward number 17, booth number 88 to mark the ninth successful year of Modi Government.

Union minister Parkash also presented a leaflet of public welfare schemes of the Central and state governments to Mahamandaleshwar Sant Narsingh Das Maharaj, national comic poet Sandeep Sharma and Tanmay Maharaj by visiting their homes.

District BJP in-charge Shyam Bansal, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, former MLA Karan Singh Pawar, BJP district vice-president Vishwas Pandey, campaign district co-convenor Nilesh Bharti, BJP district media in-charge Sanjay Sharma and others were also present.

