MP: BJP MLA Tells Residents About PM’s Achievements

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Semaria KP Tripathi made a door-to-door visit in booth number 30 and distributed brochures among the residents about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his nine years in office.

Tripathi also informed the residents about various welfare schemes launched by the Centre and the state government.

He appealed to party workers to tell the people about the Prime Minister’s achievements.

