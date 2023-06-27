 Madhya Pradesh: Collector Chairs TL Meeting In Guna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Prdesh): Collector Frank Noble A chaired a time-limit (TL) meeting at the collectorate office on Tuesday. Chief executive officer (CEO), district panchayat Pratham Kaushik, additional collector Mukesh Kumar Sharma and heads of various departments were also present.

Initially, the progress of the CM Helpline was reviewed, in which the departments with ‘D’ grading were instructed to improve their grading of the departments of general administration, public health and family welfare, forest, tribal affairs and scheduled caste welfare.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Crowd Cheers As Vande Bharat Express Arrives From Bhopal
Collector Frank Noble A also expressed displeasure...

Similarly, the officials of departments with ‘C’ grading including school education, public health engineering, women and child development, public works department, labour and backward classes were instructed to improve their grading by June 30.

During the meeting, instructions were given to the treasury officer to withhold salaries of this month of the heads of departments with ‘D’ and ‘C’ grading. Collector Frank Noble A also expressed displeasure over the delay in redressing the complaint of CM Helpline related to the silk department. He also reviewed the progress of Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana.

Read Also
MP: Viral Video Shows One PM Awas House Allotted To Two Beneficiaries In Dindori
