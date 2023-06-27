 MP: Viral Video Shows One PM Awas House Allotted To Two Beneficiaries In Dindori
Both beneficiaries received a grant of Rs. 1.30 lakh for the approval of their shared house during the year 2021-22.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One PM Awas house and two beneficiaries...A viral video of Dindori district has left netizens in a conundrum!

In the video, it is seen that a small partially completed house under PM Awas Yojana has names of two beneficiaries. The name plate at the entrance reads-- Geeta Bai-- a tribal, whereas the one at the backdoor shows the house was allotted to Ratiram.

The video was shared by Kashiv Kakvi-- an independent journalist, on Twitter.

Now, the burning question arises: Who is the rightful owner of this dwelling?

