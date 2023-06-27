MP: Viral Video Shows One PM Awas House Allotted To Two Beneficiaries In Dindori

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One PM Awas house and two beneficiaries...A viral video of Dindori district has left netizens in a conundrum!
In the video, it is seen that a small partially completed house under PM Awas Yojana has names of two beneficiaries. The name plate at the entrance reads-- Geeta Bai-- a tribal, whereas the one at the backdoor shows the house was allotted to Ratiram.
The video was shared by Kashiv Kakvi-- an independent journalist, on Twitter.
Both beneficiaries received a grant of Rs. 1.30 lakh for the approval of their shared house during the year 2021-22.
Now, the burning question arises: Who is the rightful owner of this dwelling?