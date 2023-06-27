On Camera: Hindu Family Slaps 'Kafan' On Daughter After She Marries Muslim Youth in MP's Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The family members gave their daughter a white cloth--symbolising Kafan, and declared her dead after she married a Muslim boy in Mandsaur.

The incident happened at Nahargarh police station on Sunday. As the video went viral on social media, Mandsaur SP Anurag Sujania, on Tuesday, suspended assistant sub-inspector and two constables who were present on duty.

Girl Converted To Islam

According to information, a girl, a resident of the Kaympura locality, went missing about a year ago. Her family members lodged her missing complaint at the Nahargarh police station.

Police managed to trace her and called her to record a statement.

On Sunday, she came along with her 'husband'. As police informed her family members, they rushed to the police station.

In her statement to the police, the girl claimed that she converted to Islam and got married to Sahil Mansoori, a resident of Sanjeet Naka, Mandsaur. Family members tried to convince her to come along with them, but in vain, as the girl remained firm on her decision and made it clear that she wanted to stay with her husband.

Upset with her choice, family members put the white cloth on her inside the police station and declared she was no more for them since she harmed their family and religion.



Action Against Staff For Negligence



SP Anurag Sujania has accepted the negligence of the staff present there in the matter of making a video of an entire incident at the police station. On Monday, SP Sujania suspended ASI Jagdish Thakur of Nahargarh police station, constable Mahendra, and woman constable Bhavna Nagda. Nahargarh police station in-charge Girish Jejulkar said that the investigation of the case is going on.