Indore: JDA Complaints Mental And Workplace Harassment By Faculty Members In ENT Department

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Putting serious allegation, Junior Doctors’ Association in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College has lodged a complaint of mental harassment against faculty members of ENT department with the Dean. The JDA alleged that the departmental feud among consultants is taking a toll on their mental health and facing severe workplace harassment due to the same.

Acting on the serious complaint, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit has constituted a three-member probe panel and asked them to submit the report at the earliest. It their complaint, the junior doctors stated, ‘Being the top PG teaching Institute of the state, surgical hands on, training experience, academics and exposure residents of all batches is almost negligible while the hospital admission in the past few months have also been decreased leading to a compromise in the PG residency training of all resident doctors.’

The JDA blamed the ongoing rift among faculty members in ENT department as the reason for the same. ‘Supplementing this, severe workplace harassment owing to departmental feud among consultants is taking a toll on the mental health of all resident doctors of the department,’ they mentioned.

Moreover, they also mentioned specifically that they chose to remain silent as they are afraid that faculty members will affect thesis submission and will take our enmity against them in the exams. Meanwhile, HoD ENT Dr Yamini Gupta denied any dispute in the department and said that it might be some misunderstanding. There are seven PG seats of ENT in MGM Medical College and about PG students are enrolled in all batches.

Rift between two senior lady faculty members

According to sources, the issue generated due to a rift between two lady faculty members of ENT department. ‘Both of them do not let go any chance to settle scores against each other due to which students are facing trouble. They both have lodged complaints against each other and the rift is going on for a long time,’ sources said.

Serious complaint, probe initiated

‘It is a serious complaint by the students. We have formed a three-member committee chaired by HoD Radio-diagnosis Dr Alka Agrawal. We will take action as per report of the committee.’

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean, MGM Medical College