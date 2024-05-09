MP Man Carries Daughter’s Lifeless Body On Motorycle For 35 Km

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Dharmendra Rathod, a resident of Badnawar, faced an unimaginable tragedy.

While on his way to Ratlam for his four-year-old daughter's treatment, he first tragically lost her. The ordeal did not end there, as he had to make the agonizing journey back home from Dharad village to Badnawar, spanning 35 kilometres, carrying her lifeless body on the motorcycle after an ambulance in which they were travelling back to home from Ratlam witnessed technical snag.

Sharing his ordeal with teary eyes and lifeless Jianshi’s body in his arms, Rathore told that he along with his family members took Jianshi at Sardar Patel Hospital in Pitgara village for operation as she had facture in her hand. Rathore added that the operationwas scheduled after consultation with a doctor at the hospital the previous day.

Jianshi, accompanied by her parents and grandparents, had arrived at the hospital for the operation. However, shortly after being taken to the operation theatre, she began experiencing tremors. The doctor informed Dharmendra Rathod, that she needed to be transferred to Ratlam immediately. Despite efforts to save her, Jianshi passed away before reaching Ratlam.

The situation escalated as the doctors, upon hearing the news, fled the hospital premises. The ambulance driver, who was supposed to transfer Jianshi to Ratlam, also abandoned the vehicle at the hospital.

Another vehicle was arranged to transport Jianshi's body to Badnawar, but it broke down on the way. Her father then took her to the police station on a motorcycle, where it was decided to conduct a post-mortem at the civil hospital.

Demanding justice, Jianshi's family and others present at the hospital demanded the immediate registration of a case against the doctors. After much persuasion, the authorities agreed to conduct the post-mortem first and assured that action would be taken against those found responsible based on the report and witness statements.

Following the post-mortem, Jianshi's body was handed over to her family for the last rites, while the police initiated an investigation into the matter.

Regarding the entire incident, Sardar Patel Hospital manager Dr Yash Kapadia stated, "This is a sad incident, but it is not the doctor's fault. The operation had not yet begun, and even prior to this, the girl was experiencing shocks. In such a situation, the anaesthesiologist personally accompanied the girl to Ratlam in an ambulance. She was alive when she was transferred from here. The truth will be revealed through the post-mortem report."