MP BJP Spokesperson Govind Maloo Succumbs To Cardiac Arrest; Posted Against Congress On X Few Hours Before Death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Govind Maloo passed away due to cardiac arrest in Indore on Wednesday night.

According to information received from family members, Govind Maloo suffered a cardiac arrest immediately after dinner last night. He was swiftly taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away before reaching there.

His final rituals was held at Regional Park Muktidham on Thursday morning.

*वे करते तुष्टिकरण, मोदी की बीजेपी करती सन्तुष्टिकरण*



*पक्ष तो मुस्कुरा रहा, विपक्ष पस्त हो रहा। इंडी तिलमिला रहा, सन्नीपात में चला गया*

*– गोविन्द मालू*

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर शहीद की शहादत की कुर्बानी, वोट की बलिवेदी पर देते हुए… — Govind Maloo (Modi Ka Pariwar) (@GovindMaloo_BJP) May 8, 2024

The news of his sudden demise has shocked and saddened many, as Govind Maloo was known for his dedication and contributions to public service.

Govind Maloo had also served as the Deputy Chairman of Mineral Development Corporation and had been the BJP's State Media Coordinator. Currently, he held the position of State Spokesperson for the party. His sudden demise has deeply saddened party leaders as well.

Govind Maloo was known for strongly advocating the party's stance on both traditional and social media platforms. Just 12 hours before his death, he had posted on social media, targeting the Congress party.

Maloo's post, which was shared on X, highlighted various political figures and their alleged actions. He criticised Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his comments regarding a martyr's sacrifice and accused Samajwadi Party leader Prof. Ramgopal of undermining religious sentiments.

Furthermore, Maloo targeted leaders like Laloo Prasad Yadav and Mayawati, questioning their motives and actions. He also took aim at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of neglecting B R Ambedkar's legacy.

In the post, Maloo expressed support for Prime Minister Modi and his government's initiatives, praising their efforts towards inclusive development.