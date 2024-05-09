MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 25 Model Polling Stations To Be Set-Up In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive preparations are going on in the district for the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 13 and 25 polling booths would be set-up as model polling stations in the city. Out of these, 6 polling booths each will be operated by disabled personnel and women.

On the direction of collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh, availability of all necessary facilities is being ensured at the polling stations. Additional commissioners of the IMC have been given the responsibility to coordinate the 25 model polling booths to be set-up in the city. Besides, officer’s in-charge has also been appointed for the arrangements of each model polling station. They have been instructed to prepare model polling booths by 5 pm on May 11.

The model polling booths managed by the disabled people in the city include Government Maharani Lakshmibai Girls College, Kila Maidan, Indore-1, ITI Sukhlia in front of RBTI Anudeshak Nagar, Indore-2, Ilva Higher Secondary School, Loha Mandi, Indore-3, Vaishnav Kanya Vidyalaya, Indore-4. Shri Chetanya Techno School of Gumashta Nagar, Indore-5, near Ring Road IPS School and Queens College Building of Rau Assembly Constituency, Limbodi polling station.

Mahila Pink model polling stations include Sharda Kanya Higher Secondary School, Indore-1, Bada Ganpati, Indore-2, Vidya Vijay Higher Secondary School, Slice 4, Scheme No. 78 Aranya, Indore-3, PMB Gujarati Science College, Nasiya Road, Indore-4, Ramkrishna Bagh, Ganesh Hall Room. CPWD UPM F-1 Office Room No. 3, Labaria Bheru, Indore-5 and Mata Gujri College AB Road Nursery Building B Polling Center of Rau Assembly Constituency.

Similarly, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Banganga Main Road Room No. 5 in Indore-1 and Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth Room No. 11 VIP Road, Prestige Public School Scheme No. 74 C Vijay Nagar Room No. 1 in Indore-2 and Ma Kanakeshwari Mahavidyalaya Nanda Nagar. Polling booths of City Room No. 1, 3, 4 and 6, Government Ahilya Ashram and Chandravati Girls Higher Secondary School No. 1 in Indore-3, Polo Ground Room No. 2, Government Sanskrit College Subhash Marg Rambagh Room No. 1 and St. Raphael's Higher Secondary School Secondary School, Old Sihore Road, Room No. 1, Kasera Bazaar, Vidya Niketan Gumasta Nagar, Indore-5, Centpal School, Room No. 4, Indore-5 and Model Polling Center in Chief Engineer Public Works Department, West Zone, Old Palasia, Room No. 8 are being made. There will be attractive decorations at the above polling stations. A grand entrance will be made. A waiting area will also be built for voters to sit. Arrangements for cold drinking water will also be made. There will be a play area for children. Arrangements for feeding rooms will also be made for lactating mothers.