MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Cries Foul On Property Tax Hike In 531 Colonies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a year after it was approved, the Congress on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-ruled IMC council as the civic body gets set to recover increased rate of property tax in 531 colonies in the city. ‘As soon as voting for Lok Sabha elections got over, the IMC announced to implement the increased rate of property tax,’ Chintu Choukse, leader of opposition in Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) said.

He said that this proposal was approved without discussion amidst noise in the IMC’s council meeting held in the last week of April, 2023. ‘We had lodged our objection with the Speaker Munnalal Yadav at the time,’ he added. ‘After that, the IMC had gone listen over the issue making us believe that the proposal has been dumped.

But deceiving the public, the IMC has now announced to implement it,’ he said. He said that Congress opposes this proposal and demands immediate withdrawal of this rate increase. ‘In this regard, a memorandum will be given to the municipal commissioner on Monday,’ he added.

This a classic case of Cong being tube-light: Mayor

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav dubbed the property hike case as a classic case of being tube-light. ‘First thing is first, we did very rational hike in property tax with creating zones.

It was so rational that even Congress corporators did not oppose it during the council meeting last year. However, months after the proposal was passed, Congress had realised that it missed an opportunity to protest against IMC council’s decision and they did so in July then,’ he said.