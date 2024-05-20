Banda Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Out of 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Banda is located in the south of the state and is set to witness polls on May 20th during the 5th phase of the election, which commenced on April 19th this year. This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 54.87 percent.

It has five assembly segments spanning two districts: Banda, which includes Baberu, Naraini, and Banda constituencies; and Chitrakoot, which includes Chitrakoot and Manikpur assembly constituencies. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 14,40,246 and 2,60,163, which is around 84.7 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively.

Key Contestants

R.K. Singh Patel from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to contest against the Samajwadi Party’s Shivshankar Singh Patel and Mayank Dwivedi from the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP is eyeing a third consecutive win, this time from this seat.

What happened in the previous polls?

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s R.K. Singh Patel, with 4,77,926 votes and 46.2 percent of the vote share, defeated the Samajwadi Party’s Shyama Charan Gupta with 58,938 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, Bhairon Prasad Mishra from the BJP, again with 3,42,066 votes and 40.51 percent of the vote share, defeated R.K. Singh Patel, who was contesting from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), with 1,15,788 marginal votes.

In 2009, R.K. Singh Patel, who was contesting from the Samajwadi Party this time with 34,593 marginal votes, defeated Bhairon Prasad Mishra, contesting from the BSP this time, securing 2,40,948 votes and 38.91 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.