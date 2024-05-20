Indore: Free Health Camp For Elderly At District Hospital On May 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A free health camp will be organised in the District Hospital on Monday for elderly people aged 60 and above. The camp will be organised from 9 am to 4 pm. Examination, consultation, and treatment will be done by expert doctors. Besides, they will also be given guidance to remain healthy.

“In the camp, blood test, eye test, blood sugar, cataract, orthopaedics, mental health, deafness, nose-ear-throat disease, blood pressure and other health-related tests and treatments will be done. All the people coming for health check-ups must bring Aadhar card with them so that everyone's Ayushman card and ABHA card can be made,” civil surgeon Dr GL Sodhi said.

Narendra Hirwani Feted; MP Wins Four Awards In Sindhi Sabha

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former cricketer Narendra Hirwani was felicitated for his contribution to cricket at an event organised by All India Sindhi Boli Sahitya Sabha of New Delhi in association with Sindhu Muhinji Jijal Sanstha of Indore at State Press Club on Sunday. The Sindhu Darpan Natya Sanstha of Bhopal honoured the former Indian cricketer who had created a world record by claiming 16 wickets in a Test match.

Every year, the Sindhi Sabha honours Sindhi talents in various fields of Art, Literature etc. Madhya Pradesh claimed 4 awards compared to 3 last year, including the newly introduced Social Media Award. Hirwani and MP Shankar Lalwani praised the efforts of the Sindhi Sabha and presented the awards. “Indore will put itself on the national map of Sindhi literature,” they said.

Many cultural performances were a part of the event including the performance of Ravi Kamal Bhagat, the artist of the Sindhi folk tale ‘Bhagat’ and the comedy stage play ‘Mobile ki Maar’ by Namosh Talreja and Vineeta Motlani’s team. Kavya and Prerna Nawani from New Delhi performed Bharatnatyam. National president of the Sindhi Sabha, Shambhu Jaisinghani, educational president Jetho Lalwani, and vice president Kailash Balani were present at the event.

The Awardees

Promotion of Literature Award - RashmiRamani, Indore ·

Sculpture and Painting – Mahendra Kodwani, Indore ·

Sindhi Social Media- Ashok Chhabadiya, Bhopal ·

Dance - Kavya and Prerna Nawani, New Delhi ·

Artist Award - Ravi Kamal Bhagat, Ajmer ·

Prestigious Literature Award – Professor Arjun Chawla, Aligarh ·

Adeeb Award – Film and Drama Writer Murlidhar Balwani, Bhopal