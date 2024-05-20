Indore: 3-Day Mango Jatra Registers Whopping Sale | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a whopping sale of over 96k dozen mangoes sold in three days, the Mango Jatra concluded on Sunday. The annual programme of Marathi Social Group that concluded at Rural Haat Bazaar, Dhakkan Wala Kuan, received an excellent response from citizens. Over the course of three days, more than 96k dozen Alphonso mangoes were eagerly purchased by mango lovers.

Sudhir Dandekar and Rajesh Shah from the organisation mentioned that the fragrance of Ratnagiri and Devgarh mangoes filled the air on the final day of the festival.

According to latest reports, Indore residents tasted around 11k mangoes in special stalls set up at the venue. Despite scorching heat, the enthusiasm of attendees was not dampened and people thronged the festival from 9am till late evening, enjoying mangoes and the food zone with their families.

The crowd surged especially on Sunday. The Mango Festival was graced by the presence of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Golu Shukla. Representatives from MDH Group, including Atish Jadhav, Nitin Deshkar and Sushil Mansantra also attended. Tripti Mahajan and Sumedha Bawkar noted that products made from mangoes, such as pulp, mava, papad, pickles, amchur, marmalade, kokum and sherbet were sold in large quantities.

3K healthy plants from mango seeds

The Mango Jatra generated more than 3k healthy plants from mango seeds collected during the Jatra last year. This year, they aimed to repeat the success by preparing more plants from collected seeds from the jatra festival, Sanjay Kale from the forest department said.