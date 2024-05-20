Indore: BEd Student, City Bus Driver Die Of Heart Attack | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two incidents of heart attack were reported in the city on Sunday. Autopsy examination was conducted by the police to know the cause of deaths. The cops believed that both the victims had suffered silent heart attacks. In the first incident, a 28-year-old BEd student died after suffering a heart attack while he was going to his friend’s place near Khandwa Naka.

His health deteriorated and was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sandeep Chauhan, a resident of Barwani and was living with his relative at 15 Battalion. The deceased’s brother Sohan said that Sandeep was a student of BEd and was also preparing for civil services. His father is a forest ranger and he is survived by an elder brother.

In the second incident, a 42-year-old City Bus driver suffered a heart attack while he was on duty. The deceased was identified as Dharmendra Kayak, a resident of Banganga area. The deceased’s brother Ravi said that he was on duty and drove the bus till 1 pm. His health began to deteriorate after sustaining chest pain and he alighted from the bus at AICTSL depot. He suddenly fell on the ground and was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The incidents of heart attacks are increasing due to changing lifestyles including junk food, lack of sleep and lack of physical activities

- Dr Manish Porwal, cardiac surgeon