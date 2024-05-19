MP: Absconding Trader Surrenders; Authorities Farmers By Auctioning Off Trader's Assets | Representative Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a relief to the farmers at Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi, the absconding operator of Sairam Trading Company, Anil Malakar, who vanished leaving more than 200 farmers unpaid for chickpea produce worth over Rs 5 crore, surrendered on Sunday to the police after interrogation. Efforts are now focused on compensating the affected farmers swiftly.

Authorities plan to prepare a detailed list of pending amounts to farmers and expedite payment processes. Furthermore, they plan to recover the amount by auctioning off the trader's assets, including land, buildings and vehicles, with auction proceedings slated to commence on Monday. The news of the trader's surrender drew a crowd of farmers and businessmen outside the police station, eager for a resolution.

However, stringent police measures ensured that no one could catch a glimpse ofáthe trader, as heáwas confinedáto another room. Priority is givenáto disbursing pending payments to farmers, with the administration assuring them of timely reimbursement based on their applications and bills submitted at the market.

Last Thursday, an uproar erupted at Krishi Upaj Mandi after the trader absconded with farmers' payments. The incident came to light when the market secretary filed a complaint with the police, listing over 200 affected farmers. The dispute arose over the non-payment for gram produce purchased by Anil Malakar, leaving the farmers aggrieved.

Despite assurances of payment within a week, the farmers had not received their dues even after 15 days, prompting them to take action. The situation escalated on Thursday when farmers gathered at the market office to express their discontent.

Demanding immediate payment and lodging of an FIR against the trader, they disrupted market activities and even sought to halt grain weighing processes. Responding to the unrest, mandi secretary BS Chauhan reached the police station to file an FIR against Anil Malakar. Upon his assurance to submit the application, the farmers agreed to calm down, eventually restoring order in the market. á