Indore: Man Burns Newly-Wed  Wife, Cuts Her Hair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking and disturbing incident, a 22-year-old woman was attacked by her husband just 25 days after their marriage in Dwarkapuri police circle. The couple got married around a month ago and late on Friday night, the man abused his wife on the suspicion of illicit relationship and burnt her with a burning saree, cut off her hair and burnt them and also threatened her with dire consequences.

A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the woman and he was arrested. The woman, Anjali Lodhi, alleged that her husband, Sajit Lodhi, first gave her sleeping pills in her food. When she fell asleep, he cut her hair and burned her back with her saree. Anjali managed to call her uncle, Bablu Manje, who rushed to her aid with his wife.

They were also threatened by him when they arrived. Bablu Manje said that Anjali’s mother had passed away long ago, and he had arranged Anjali's marriage with Sajit only 25 days earlier, unaware of his violent tendencies. He received a distressing call from Anjali, who feared for her life. When they reached her house, they found Anjali with her hair cut and back burned. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and began a probe.

Read Also Indore: Biker Killed After Colliding With Divider

Worker dies after falling from pole

A private company employee died after falling from an electric pole while working at Rau railway site. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to Rau Police, the deceased was identified as Shivnath Parsi (28), a resident of Gaganpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was working with a private contractor at the time of the incident. It is said that Shivnath received an electric shock while working on the pole, causing him to fall. The police began a probe to ascertain the reason behind the incident.