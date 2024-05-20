Indore: Biker Killed After Colliding With Divider

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old man lost his life after his motorcycle collided with a divider on a service road near Best Price in Khajrana police circle on Saturday night. The family members of the deceased alleged that there was a traffic diversion due to ongoing flyover construction, and he took the service road where due to a lack of lighting and improper marking, he collided with the divider.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Aneesh Khan, a resident of Mamta Colony. He was a mechanic. Aneesh’s relative Mohammad Yunus said that Aneesh had gone to hospital to collect his mother’s report and while returning to his place around 9 pm, he hit the divider at a turn on a diverted route due to ongoing flyover construction.

He alleged that he could not see the divider due to low visibility and the authorities should make proper arrangements at diverted routes at night so that no such incidents happened again. The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the reason surrounding the incidents.

Auto broker killed in road mishap

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was killed after his two-wheeler collided with an unknown vehicle in Dwarkapuri police circle. The incident occurred near Shriji Vatika on Friday when he was on way to Rau. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Iqbal, a resident of Geeta Nagar. He was an auto vehicle broker. His family members said that he was going to Rau for an auto deal. He was midway when a three-wheeler suddenly came before him, he lost his balance and collided with another vehicle. The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the reason surrounding the incidents.