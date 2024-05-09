Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Takes Stock Of Kshipra Pollution Amidst Concerns Of Contamination From Kanha

Polluted Kshipra water at Dutt Akhara Ghat in Ujjain | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Polluted water of Kanha mixing into Kshipra has become an endless process. Once again on Wednesday, the polluted water of Kanh mixing into Kshipra gave sleepless nights to the administration, forcing divisional commissioner Sanjay Gupta to take charge of the action plan initiated by the Chief Minister. He reached the ghat and took detailed information of every point from the PHED officials. However, the commissioner’s visit was kept confidential.

All the efforts made so far to stop the dirty drains flowing into Kshipra and polluted water of Kanh have not proved effective. According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently expressed his displeasure towards the administrative officials regarding this and has given instructions to stop the dirty water by building a dam. Commissioner Gupta set out on a tour at around 8 am on Wednesday and inspected Triveni Ghat along with officials of PHED and water resources department. After Triveni, he inspected the sewage system in front of the garbage plant at Gaughat. After about an hour of inspection, he visited Lalpur and other areas.

The commissioner’s visit was kept confidential. After the information of the commissioner’s visit, the engineers and staff of PHED remained on alert mode since morning. However, the commissioner went to visit Lal Pull and Bhukhimata Ghat only. PHED officials remained firm at Ramghat also. According to sources, there is also a plan to purify and clean the Kshipra at low cost through khus plantation.

Recently, an organisation has surveyed the river till Khan Barodiya village and presented a plan to the collector, through which the water of Kshipra can be cleaned at low cost. At present, this plan is on hold due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.