'I Will Take Every Scamster To Task': PM Modi's Warning To Opposition At Booth Workers Meet In MP (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed opposition party leaders, stressing that he will not "spare anyone involved in corruption" while vowing "to take every scamster to task".

"I will take every scamster to task," PM Modi said, in a veiled dig at opposition.

PM's scathing attack comes days after the recent opposition party gathering in Patna, where they vowed to challenge the BJP in the upcoming elections scheduled for next year.

All corrupt politicians have joined hands: PM Modi

During his speech to party booth workers in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are scheduled later this year, PM Modi said," All the corrupt politicians joined their hands in Patna's meeting. Opposition is trying to escape the anti-scam crackdown. The corrupt leaders are trying to save each other".

Lashing out at the mega meeting held in Patna on June 23, which saw participation by leaders from over 15 Opposition parties, the PM said people of the country are aware of the real agenda behind this meeting.

"The party booth workers will expose their corruption at a village level. They will let people know about their (opposition) real faces. People of this country have an awareness of what was the real agenda behind opposition leaders in getting together at a platform," the PM said.

PM's 'guarantee' jibe at Congress-led opposition

Continuing his offensive, the Prime Minister remarked that the term "guarantee" is currently trending.

"Nowadays a new word is being heard, 'guarantee', PM said, apparently hinting at Congress's poll guarantees during the recent Karnataka elections.

"But what is the guarantee all about? The guarantee is for corruption. The guarantee is about scams worth lakhs of crores. The identity of such opposition leaders is to guarantee a scam worth Rs 20 lakh crore," the PM said https://twitter.com/i/status/1673604643044327424 "I guarantee you, I will not spare any of them," PM Modi said in his address to BJP booth-level workers in Bhopal.

"If they (the opposition) have the guarantee of scams and corruption then I also have one guarantee for all of you and it is I will not spare any of those who are involved in the corruption...," PM Modi pledged.

The opposition gathering in Patna was convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP to forge an alliance with his political adversary Lalu Prasad Yadav, thereby setting the stage for a 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, who have been accusing PM Modi of "misusing" probe agencies for "political ends", the PM said, "Today when action is being taken against them (Opposition), they are banding together and forming a unity," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated and commenced operations for five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

Before the official commencement, the Prime Minister engaged in conversations with the train's crew members and interacted with a group of children who were onboard the Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station.

(With inputs from agencies)