 Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says His Sanatan Dharma Remarks Were 'Twisted'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says His Sanatan Dharma Remarks Were 'Twisted'

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says His Sanatan Dharma Remarks Were 'Twisted'

Speaking at an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi alleged that his comments were deliberately distorted and spread across the country.

N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:35 AM IST
article-image
Udhayanidhi Stalin | Facebook

Chennai: Exactly two years after Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin triggered a nationwide row by saying Sanatan Dharma needs to be eradicated, he has now claimed his remarks were twisted by a “group.”

Event in Chennai

Speaking at an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi alleged that his comments were deliberately distorted and spread across the country.

Remarks on Inequality

FPJ Shorts
Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says His Sanatan Dharma Remarks Were 'Twisted'
Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says His Sanatan Dharma Remarks Were 'Twisted'
Thane Crime: Man Killed, Friend Injured After Being Deliberately Run Over During Ganesh Visarjan
Thane Crime: Man Killed, Friend Injured After Being Deliberately Run Over During Ganesh Visarjan
Mumbai News: Colaba Doctor Serves Legal Notice To BMC Chief Over Illegal Hoardings
Mumbai News: Colaba Doctor Serves Legal Notice To BMC Chief Over Illegal Hoardings
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹24,000-Crore Metro Projects For Mumbai, Pune, Thane And Nagpur
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹24,000-Crore Metro Projects For Mumbai, Pune, Thane And Nagpur

“At an event two years ago, I had spoken about the need for eradicating anything that prescribes inequality by birth. Immediately my comments were twisted and a group spread across the country what I had not spoken. A godman even offered Rs 10 lakh for my head,” he said.

Read Also
Mid-Air Scare: Cargo Flight Engine Catches Fire During Landing In Chennai, No Injuries Reported
article-image

Attack on “Fascist Group”

The DMK leader further accused what he called a “fascist group” of spreading fake news in India to mislead people and fuel divisions.

Avoids Direct Mention of Sanatan Dharma

Interestingly, Udhayanidhi did not directly mention the term “Sanatan Dharma” in his Wednesday speech. However, when the controversy broke out in 2023, he had defended his original remarks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says His Sanatan Dharma Remarks Were 'Twisted'

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says His Sanatan Dharma Remarks Were 'Twisted'

'Feared Encounter': Rape-Accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Alleges Plot After Fleeing Police...

'Feared Encounter': Rape-Accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Alleges Plot After Fleeing Police...

Punjab Floods: Situation Worsens After Heavy Water Discharge From Bhakra, Pong Dams

Punjab Floods: Situation Worsens After Heavy Water Discharge From Bhakra, Pong Dams

CBI, Haryana Police Bring Back Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla From Cambodia

CBI, Haryana Police Bring Back Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla From Cambodia

Independence Day Pledge Realised: PM Modi Welcomes Historic GST Overhaul With Two-Tier Tax Structure

Independence Day Pledge Realised: PM Modi Welcomes Historic GST Overhaul With Two-Tier Tax Structure