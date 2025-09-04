Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says His Sanatan Dharma Remarks Were 'Twisted'

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Facebook

Chennai: Exactly two years after Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin triggered a nationwide row by saying Sanatan Dharma needs to be eradicated, he has now claimed his remarks were twisted by a “group.”

Event in Chennai

Speaking at an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi alleged that his comments were deliberately distorted and spread across the country.

Remarks on Inequality

“At an event two years ago, I had spoken about the need for eradicating anything that prescribes inequality by birth. Immediately my comments were twisted and a group spread across the country what I had not spoken. A godman even offered Rs 10 lakh for my head,” he said.

Attack on “Fascist Group”

The DMK leader further accused what he called a “fascist group” of spreading fake news in India to mislead people and fuel divisions.

Avoids Direct Mention of Sanatan Dharma

Interestingly, Udhayanidhi did not directly mention the term “Sanatan Dharma” in his Wednesday speech. However, when the controversy broke out in 2023, he had defended his original remarks.