Punjab Floods: Situation Worsens After Heavy Water Discharge From Bhakra, Pong Dams | X/@rssurjewala

Chandigarh: With the flood situation further worsening in Punjab on Wednesday after heavy water discharge from the Bhakra and Pong dams following continuing heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has cautioned the people living near the rivers downstream to remain on alert.

Also, while all the three rivers – Sutlej, Ravi and Beas – are in spate, along with other seasonal rivulets due to continuous heavy rainfall across the state and adjoin hilly regions, causing devastating floods across the state, the overflowing Ghaggar river which enters several parts of Punjab from neighbouring Haryana’s Panchkula district, has also caused a high alert in Mohali and Patiala districts of the state.

Meanwhile, according to official information, the entire state has been affected by the floods which have so far claimed 30 lives and impacted over 3.5 lakh people. While about 20,000 people have so far been rescued, about 1,400 villages are reported to have been hit and crops on 4 lakh acres inundated.

ALL 23 DISTRICTS DECLARED FLOOD-HIT

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has declared all the 23 districts of the state flood-hit, activating emergency responses under the Disaster Management Act, 2025.

Besides civil administration and rescue teams from the army, air force, national disaster response force (NDRF) and the border security force, several social organisations have also joined the evacuation and rescue operations.

ALL EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES CLOSED TILL SEPT 7

Meanwhile, the state government has announced closure of all the educational institutions - including government, aided, recognised and private schools, colleges, universities and polytechnic Institutes across Punjab - till September 7.

In view of the current situation, all citizens were also requested to strictly adhere to the guidelines and instructions issued by the local administration and the state government and to cooperate and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.