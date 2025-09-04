CBI, Haryana Police Bring Back Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla From Cambodia | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in collaboration with Haryana Police, MEA and MHA has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar on 02.09.2025 from Cambodia.

The subject Mainpal Dhilla alias Mainpal Badli alias Sonu Kumar is a notorious criminal wanted by Haryana Police in a number of cases. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy on 29.04.2013 in a case FIR No. 276 dated 26.09.2007 registered at Police Station Sadar Bahadurgarh. He was also previously convicted in two more cases. While he was undergoing sentence in jail, he was released on six weeks parole from Hisar Central jail on 17.07.2018. He was to return to jail by 29.08.2018, but he did not report back to jail and absconded.

CBI got the Red Notice published against Mainpal Dhilla through INTERPOL on 06.11.2024 on the request of Haryana Police. CBI contacted NCB Bangkok for the location of the subject which revealed his travel movement from Thailand to Cambodia. Subsequently, CBI coordinated with the authorities of Cambodia and they were informed that the subject has travelled to Cambodia on a fraudulently acquired passport under the fake name of Sonu Kumar. A request for Provisional Arrest was sent to NCB-Phnom Penh, Cambodia through INTERPOL channels on 26.03.2025. NCB-Phnom Penh on 24.07.2025 conveyed the arrest of the subject and requested for an Extradition Request through diplomatic channels. Cambodian authorities later intimated that they had decided to hand over the subject to Indian authorities.

Accordingly, a team of Haryana Police went to Cambodia and successfully brought back Mainpal Dhilla from Cambodia on 02.09.2025. Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all the Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.