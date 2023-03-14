Madhya Pradesh: MP Governor Mangubhai Patel dines with beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Bhind

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, today had lunch at Devendra Shakya's home, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the village.

Governor Mangubhai arrived Para village of Bhind on a day's visit, where he was welcomed by the state's Cooperation Minister Dr Arvind Bhadoriya and Bhind-Datia MP Sandhya Rai.

After a short stay at Samar House, governor reached Para village, where he addressed a public meeting and monitored various schemes with departmental work being carried out in Anganwadi centre.

While addressing the girls, Mangubhai said," Today, the girls are progressing. They have not only become self-reliant but also independent.

Praising Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Energy Scheme, he said thanks PM Modi for advancing these schemes.

He said, PM Modi started Beti Bachao program, when she was in Gujarat, and after becoming PM from Gujarat's CM Modi started working on it.

Modi's efforts have continued to progress and the mutual consensus between the central and state governments has been growing, he added.