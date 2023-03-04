e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Class 6 student mercilessly assaulted by teacher in Bhind; FIR registered

The teacher started beating the student with sticks without listening the actual matter, informed victim student to the police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
FP Photo |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): On Friday, a student of class six was mercilessly beaten up by his teacher, reportedly without any reason or mistake. The shocking incident of violence came from a private school in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. The minor's mother lodged an FIR with the Pawai police station against the teacher for assaulting the child.
Student suffers injuries 
The student was a 14-year-old who became the victim of teacher's scolding and physical abuse. “Sir mercilessly hit me with sticks without hearing my word," he said while pointing out that he has developed deep marks and blunt injuries all over the body due to the incident.
FIR registered
After returning from school, the teen and his mother Rekha Narvariya reached Pawai police station to lodge a case against the teacher identified as Rajveer. "FIR has been registered and investigation is underway. Rajveer is yet to be arrested," Satendra Singh, in-charge of the respective police station told media.
Why did the teacher beat him up?
The student, as per the FIR, noticed that two of his classmates were talking ill about the school and teacher. He then recorded those words on a paper with the intention to report it to the school authorities, however, before that could occur he was beaten up by Rajveer sir who refused to hear him our. It was also noted that the students who were behind the fuss leaked the victim's name to the teacher and made him get caught instead.

