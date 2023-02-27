Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old boy molests 8-year-old girl in Bhind

Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy allegedly molested a eight-year-old girl in Bhind on Monday. The accused took the girl to a secluded place on the pretext of playing with her.

According to Mau police station in charge Udaybhan Singh yadav, “An 8-year-old girl was molested by a youth of the same locality. He took her to a secluded spot and fled the scene after molesting the victim. When the victim reached home, she was not feeling well. She later narrated the incident to her mother.”

Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father and have started investigating the matter.