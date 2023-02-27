Madhya Pradesh: Indore couple opens 'Doggy Dhaba' that offers meals for dogs at prices starting from ₹ 7 per day

Instgram/ doggy dhaba

Dogs are man's best friend! And if you have a pet, you understand how important it is to keep them happy.

There are very few pet-friendly cafes and restaurants where dog owners can pamper their pooches by taking them out. Joining the list is the 'Doggy Dhabha' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

A pet-friendly 'dhaba' that only serves dogs is founded by Balraj Jhala and his wife. The dhaba offers food, lodging, and birthday celebration options for dogs and also offers food delivery services for your canine companion.

The dhaba provides a variety of dog food at prices ranging from Rs 7 to 500 per day, including basic meals, vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties, and supplements. Additionally, Doggy Dhaba creates personalised cakes for dogs' birthdays so they can celebrate their special day in style.

Jhala, a dog lover and the founder of the dhaba, informed the news agency ANI that he only became aware that even dogs were having trouble finding food during the Covid-induced lockdown. He used to feed the dogs he came across on his nighttime commute home before opening the dhaba.

He said, "It was then that I got the idea of opening a dhaba for dogs and I opened this dhaba in 2020 along with my wife."

"I also conduct business online. Additionally, delivery boys for dog food are kept, and they provide food both times," Jhala added.

To serve as a one-stop shop for all your dog's needs, the dhaba also provides dog boarding services. You won't need to worry about the welfare of the dogs staying at the couple's facility because they make sure they are well-cared for and have plenty of opportunities for play, exercise, and socialisation.

(With inputs from ANI)