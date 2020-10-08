SoBo Scan: What's eating Mumbai's iconic eateries like Kala Ghoda Cafe, Theobroma, Mondegar and others?

A major part of the South Bombay experience revolves around its iconic eateries. From fine dining to shady bars, from kebab corners to Irani cafes, this part of Mumbai is a smorgasbord of gastronomical proportions where lip-smacking food is served with a healthy dollop of nostalgia on the side. But post the six long agonizing months of shuttered existence these city landmarks are today staring at an uncertain future.

As part of Mumbai Unlock 5.0, the city restaurants are now allowed to resume dine-in service albeit at 50 per cent capacity following strict guidelines. But with Mumbai being one of the states in the country that has been consistently topping the charts of Covid-19 cases, not only maximum number of cases as highest number of casualties, not many are willing to risk their lives for a good meal. Also, there is a severe shortage of staff at the restaurants with a major chunk of the city’s migrant workers returning to their native places in the first two months of the lockdown.