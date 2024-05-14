Bhopal: Store Manager Assaults Customer Over Faulty Fridge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out between a customer and manager of an electronic appliances store in Indrapuri, police said. The store manager allegedly dispatched a faulty fridge to the customer and he had come to the store for his grievance redressal. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the store, the police maintained.

Police said complainant Shashank Chaturvedi (31), a resident of Minal Residency, is an automobile dealer. In his police complaint, he said that on Saturday, he had booked a fridge at the store and the piece was delivered to him on Sunday. When unboxed, the fridge turned out to be damaged. When he called up at the store, a female employee answered the call and on learning about his grievance, she allegedly abused him verbally. When Chaturvedi went to the store to get the issue redressed, its manager Ashutosh Rathore, refused to replace the fridge.

Rathore allegedly hit him near his eye with a sharp object, owing to which he sustained grievous injuries, he told police. He lodged a police complaint at Piplani police station on Monday. As per official sources, Chaturvedi has also written to the Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra alleging that a female cop at Piplani police station refused to listen to his complaint, and intimidated him of getting him implicated for molesting a female employee at the store. Further probe is underway, the police said.