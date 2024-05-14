 Bhopal: Store Manager Assaults Customer Over Faulty Fridge
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsBhopal: Store Manager Assaults Customer Over Faulty Fridge

Bhopal: Store Manager Assaults Customer Over Faulty Fridge

The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the store, the police maintained.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out between a customer and manager of an electronic appliances store in Indrapuri, police said. The store manager allegedly dispatched a faulty fridge to the customer and he had come to the store for his grievance redressal. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the store, the police maintained. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Man, Wife Held In Ratibad For Refilling Domestic Gas Cylinders, 32 Cylinders Seized
article-image

Police said complainant Shashank Chaturvedi (31), a resident of Minal Residency, is an automobile dealer. In his police complaint, he said that on Saturday, he had booked a fridge at the store and the piece was delivered to him on Sunday. When unboxed, the fridge turned out to be damaged. When he called up at the store, a female employee answered the call and on learning about his grievance, she allegedly abused him verbally. When Chaturvedi went to the store to get the issue redressed, its manager Ashutosh Rathore, refused to replace the fridge.

Rathore allegedly hit him near his eye with a sharp object, owing to which he sustained grievous injuries, he told police. He lodged a police complaint at Piplani police station on Monday. As per official sources, Chaturvedi has also written to the Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra  alleging that a female cop at Piplani police station refused to listen to his complaint, and intimidated him of getting him implicated for molesting a female employee at the store. Further probe is underway, the police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Store Manager Assaults Customer Over Faulty Fridge

Bhopal: Store Manager Assaults Customer Over Faulty Fridge

Bhopal: Man, Wife Held In Ratibad For Refilling Domestic Gas Cylinders, 32 Cylinders Seized

Bhopal: Man, Wife Held In Ratibad For Refilling Domestic Gas Cylinders, 32 Cylinders Seized

Bloody Trade In MP: Man Posing As Hospital Staff Caught Demanding ₹4K For 1 Unit Blood From...

Bloody Trade In MP: Man Posing As Hospital Staff Caught Demanding ₹4K For 1 Unit Blood From...

Retired Army Soldier Opens Fire On Neighbours In Gwalior, 3 Of The Family Critical

Retired Army Soldier Opens Fire On Neighbours In Gwalior, 3 Of The Family Critical

Indore: Man Stabbed To Death By Youths Came For Compromise

Indore: Man Stabbed To Death By Youths Came For Compromise