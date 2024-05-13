 Bhopal: Man, Wife Held In Ratibad For Refilling Domestic Gas Cylinders, 32 Cylinders Seized
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibad police on Monday reported arrest of a husband-wife duo for refilling domestic gas cylinders illegally at their house in Ratibad area on Sunday night. According to Ratibad police, they received a tip-off on Sunday late night about a man and his wife filling gas cylinders at their house in Siddhi Vinayak colony of Ratibad.

The tip-off also claimed that the duo used to fill CNG in cars too. A police team was constituted, which rushed to the directed spot and found several persons carrying gas cylinders inside the house. Upon entering the house, the police found a man and a woman refilling domestic gas cylinders. When the police questioned them, the man identified himself as Vinod Rai (53), while the woman was identified as Preeti Rai (45), his wife.

When the duo was questioned with regard to the filling of the gas cylinders, they were unable to produce any cogent documents, after which they were booked under Sections 285 of the IPC. 32 gas cylinders were seized from the spot, along with several balances and an electric motor, all of which amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh in total.

