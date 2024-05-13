 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amaltas Colony, Yashoda Nagar & More; Check Full List Below
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation is advising locals to plan ahead and make the required preparations for planned power disruptions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A schedule of power outages for May 14, 2024, has been released by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and would impact many neighbourhoods in the city. These programmed disruptions have been carefully timed to coincide with necessary maintenance and repair tasks at various points during the day. It is recommended that residents prepare ahead of time and make the required arrangements in order to minimise disruptions during these scheduled power outages.

Areas and Timings

Area: Yashoda Nagar, Patrika , Bhoj Open university and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Indus Town, Muskan Parisar, Indus Park , ISRO Guest House nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Semera Mandi, Subhash Nagar, Ekta puri, Durga Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Judge Colony, Amaltas Colony, Idgah, Lav Kush Apartment, Idgah filter Plant nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Shabri Nagar, Nehru Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Chlorine Plant, Raj Harsh Colony, Sai Hills , Vishal Mega Mart and nearest area

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The planned power interruptions are necessary to allow for maintenance and guarantee that Bhopal's electricity system runs smoothly. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation is advising residents to plan ahead and make the required measures to deal with the scheduled hours of power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation at this period, as it enhances the general dependability and effectiveness of the city's electrical infrastructure.

