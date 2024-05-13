 Bloody Trade In MP: Man Posing As Hospital Staff Caught Demanding ₹4K For 1 Unit Blood From Patient's Kin In Bhind; VIDEO
They negotiated with the patient's mother and uncle to arrange blood for Rs. 3500, even taking an advance of Rs. 500 from the uncle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video of blood trade has surfaced from the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh. The viral clip shows a man, posing as hospital staff, demanding Rs 4000 for one unit of blood from the patient's mother and uncle.

The man negotiated with the patient's family after they failed to find blood for their 18-year-old son in the hospital. In the absence of any donors, the family agreed to pay Rs 4000 for one unit of blood. The accused was caught on camera receiving Rs 500 in advance from the patient's uncle.

The family lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

According to information, Sangita Devi, whose son was undergoing treatment in the district hospital, was struggling to find a donor after the doctors suggested transfusing one unit of blood. Eavesdropping on Sangita Devi's conversation with the doctor, Sunil, alias Chhotu, posing as a hospital staff member, approached her.

He convinced Sangita and her brother-in-law Amit that he would arrange blood in exchange for Rs 4000, stating an advance of Rs. 500 was required.

Patient records the incident on mobile

Amit agreed and gave him Rs 500. Sundar recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone. Chhotu, alias Sunil, was previously an outsourced employee at the district hospital. The hospital administration claimed he was expelled due to such activities. Dr Goyal, the civil surgeon, stated that they had already provided blood to the patient without any cost.

An FIR will be filed against the accused.

District Collector Sanjeev Srivastava stated that the hospital management has been directed to take action against the youth involved in brokerage while posing as hospital staff. Complaints related to the blood bank are being received, and strict actions are being taken.

