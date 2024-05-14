CBSE Class 12 Results: Toppers’ Success Mantra; Consistency, Hard Work & Self-Belief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From playing chess to watching Game of Thrones, from taking a walk in a park to chatting with elder sister to listening to golden oldies were among the stress busters for city toppers in the CBSE Class 12 examinations, the result of which were declared on Monday. Their career options are equally varied ranging from entrepreneurship to business management to undecided. Consistency, hard work, believing in yourself and giving your 100 percent to whatever you are doing are their success mantras. The Free Press talked to some of the toppers.

Excerpts:

Didn’t expect to be city topper

I was expecting around 99% but not topping in the city. My success mantra was to recognise your capacity, give your 100 percent and be consistent. I am intrinsically motivated. I wanted to prove myself to myself. When stressed, I chatted with my family members, especially my elder sister and read fantastical books. The Infernal Devices and Game of Thrones are my favourites. I also like old movies, especially of Devanand. My father Ajit Kumar is an IAS officer and my mother Shrija Tripathi Sharma teaches English at Nutan College. I plan to go for an Economics (Honours) course. As for career, all options are open. Civil services is one of them. I am not on social media

- Rajvi Sharma, Humanities, 99%, DPS, Ratibad

‘Mom was my chief motivator’

The result is as per my expectation. My dad, Jigar Pandya, is a businessperson and my mom, Harsha, teaches French. I mainly studied NCERT books but also consulted other books suggested by my school. Taking a stroll in a park and listening to old songs of Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi were my stress busters. During school days, I used to devote up to four hours to self-study, on holiday, I studied on my own for around six hours. Having confidence in yourself and working hard are my success mantras. My mom was my chief motivator. I am on Insta and Tumbler. I plan to pursue an MBA.

- Dhanya Pandya, 97.2% Commerce, DPS Ratibad

‘I want to become an entrepreneur’

My focus was not on CBSE examinations but on JEE Advance. However, working on the JEE syllabus helped me in scoring high in Class 12, too. Discipline and consistency are my success mantras and playing chess is my stress buster. My father, Ravindra Pathak, is a marketing manager in an agri company and my mother, Vidyawati, is a homemaker. I am not on social media. I want to become an entrepreneur.

- Aditya Pathak, 97%, PCM, SPS